Poland predicted XI v France: Robert Lewandowski returns

Robert Lewandowski is expected to start his first match of Euro 2024 when Poland face France in what will be the former’s final match of the tournament.

Poland were the first team eliminated from the tournament after Les Bleus’ draw against the Netherlands earlier this week. However, they have received a boost ahead of their final game. Lewandowski has recovered from injury and will start against France, leading the line alongside RC Lens’ Adam Buksa.

With Wojciech Szczesny announcing that he will retire from international football upon the conclusion of the tournament in Germany, there is expected to be a change in goal for the final game. Bologna’s Lukasz Skorupski and OGC Nice’s Marcin Bulka are both in contention to replace Szczesny against Les Bleus.

Poland likely lineup v France

Lukasz Skorupski; Jakub Kiwior, Pawal Dawidowicz, Jan Bednarek; Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Moder, Bartosz Slisz, Piotr Zielinski, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Lewandowski, Adam Buksa. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle