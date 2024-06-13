Poland 'have no fear' about taking on Dutch without Lewandowski

Poland's Robert Lewandowski walks across the pitch during the Polish national team's training session at the Eilenriedestadion, in preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Outsiders Poland believe they can make a successful start to the European Championship against the Netherlands on Sunday even without injured star striker Robert Lewandowski.

"We have no fear. We also have a chance in this game, even if Robert Lewandowski doesn't play," his strike partner Karol Swiderski told a news conference at Poland's base in Hanover on Thursday.

"I remember a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the Nations League. We also played without Robert. But of course it's a big loss, because Robert is one of the best players in the world."

The 35-year-old Lewandowski tore a muscle in his thigh during the last warm-up against Turkey on Monday, which the Poles won 2-1.

The Barcelona forward will definitely miss the first Euro 2024 match in Hamburg and his participation in the second Group D game against Austria on June 21 in Berlin is also questionable.

However, Dutch coach Ronald Koeman has wondered if the injury is a ruse and Lewandowski will still line up on Sunday.

Swiderski was also injured in the match against the Turks. While celebrating his opening goal, the Hellas Verona attacker sprained his ankle.

Unlike Lewandowski, however, he still hopes to play against the Netherlands.

"We're working on it, we're fighting. Everything is healing well. The next two days will be the most important," said the 27-year-old.