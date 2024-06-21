Poland Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Poland came into Euro 2024 looking to finally make good on their longstanding ‘dark horse’ tag but they have struggled so far, losing both of their games. What are their remaining fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group D has not been kind to the Polish, who have been drawn alongside traditional powerhouses France and the Netherlands, while they’ve also been pitted alongside another team fancied by many to cause a shock or two in Austria. It’s hard to see France and the Netherlands not filling the top two spots, but all four teams can lay a reasonable claim in one of Euro 2024’s most unpredictable sections. Will Poland make it through or will it all end in disappointment?

Group D – Matchday One

Having been drawn in the same group twice in the Uefa Nations League, this will be the fifth competitive meeting between these two nations since 2020 alone. The Dutch have held a clear advantage with three wins and a draw, including bringing a 2-0 victory away from Warsaw back in September 2022. With France likely to top Group D, this could be a vital match-up.

Poland vs Netherlands H2H Date Score Ground 22/09/22 Poland 0-2 Netherlands Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw 11/06/22 Netherlands 2-2 Poland Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam 18/11/20 Poland 1-2 Netherlands Stadium Slaski, Chorzów 04/09/20 Netherlands 1-0 Poland Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam 01/06/16 Poland 1-2 Netherlands Stadion Energa, Gdansk 04/06/00 Netherlands 3-1 Poland Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne

Group D – Matchday Two

Group D Date Fixture Ground 21/06 Poland 1-3 Austria Olympiastadion, Berlin *All times BST

Poland vs Austria is arguably the most important match in Group D given these two sides will be the underdogs in each of the other two games they play. Picking a winner could be tough, but a draw will do neither any favours.

Group D – Matchday Three

Poland will sincerely hope they’re already qualified or in with a very strong chance of being one of the top third-place teams by the time they take on France. After all, this is a fixture Poland haven’t won in since August 1982, mustering just four draws from eight meetings since and scoring only three goals during that time. France have made four major finals in the last eight years, including winning the 2018 World Cup and 2020/21 Uefa Nations League.