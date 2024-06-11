Poland confirm huge Robert Lewandowski injury blow ahead of Euro 2024

Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of Poland's Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands and faces a race against time to prove his fitness before the end of the group stage.

The Barcelona striker limped off with a thigh injury during Monday's 2-1 win over Turkey, after which manager Michal Probierz insisted there should be "no problem" with Lewandowski's fitness.

Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case as Poland have confirmed Lewandowski will miss the first fixture of Euro 2024.

"Robert Lewandowski suffered a torn biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match," team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski said in a statement. "We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match against Austria."

Poland have been drawn in an incredibly tricky group alongside the Netherlands, Austria and France, and will likely need Lewandowski at his prolific best to have any hope of qualifying from Group D.

Even if Lewandowski does return in time for the Austria game, questions will be asked of his fitness and he may not be at full strength for the visit of pre-tournament favourites France in the final group clash.

Lewandowski, who also captains his national team, enjoyed an impressive end to the La Liga campaign which saw him rack up 11 goals and three assists in his final 15 appearances, sending an emphatic statement after being targeted by criticism earlier in the campaign.

Now 35, the veteran striker came under fire for a dry spell in front of goal and reports even suggested former boss Xavi was keen to offload Lewandowski this summer - a stance which contributed to Barcelona's decision to change manager.

Hansi Flick will replace Xavi in the dugout next season. The German watched Lewandowski bag 83 goals in just 71 games during their shared time at Bayern Munich, including his record-breaking hall of 41 Bundesliga goals in 2020/21.