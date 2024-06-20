Poland coach refuses to confirm Lewandowski's return against Austria
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was able to do everything asked of him in training but a decision on whether he starts Friday's Euro 2024 clash with Austria has yet to be taken.
The Barcelona man missed the opening 2-1 loss to the Netherlands with a thigh problem.
Coach Michal Probierz told a news conference: "We'll wait for the medical department's decision."
Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has little doubt Lewandowski, 35, will play.
"The Austrian team won't be happy that he's fit," said the 34-year-old.
Austria themselves assume he is going to start the Group D match in Berlin, coach Ralf Rangnick said earlier on Thursday.