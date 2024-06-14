Poland coach Probierz confident Lewandowski will play during Euros

Poland's Robert Lewandowski waves to the fans during the Polish national team's training session. Poland coach Michal Probierz firmly believes that Lewandowski will play at the Euro 2024, even though he will miss the first game due to injury. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Poland coach Michal Probierz firmly believes that his injured star striker Robert Lewandowski will play at the Euro 2024, even though he will miss the first game due to injury.

"His treatment is making progress. The medical staff are doing everything they can to get him back on his feet," Probierz said in a news conference on Friday.

The 35-year-old Lewandowski tore a muscle in his thigh during the last warm-up against Turkey on Monday, which the Poles won 2-1.

The Barcelona forward will definitely miss the opening game against the Netherlands on Sunday, but Probierz believes he will be available for the second Group D game against Austria on June 21.

"Robert will probably join the squad for the game against Austria. I'm surprised when I read comments that this is supposedly impossible. There are different degrees of severity of such an injury," the coach said.

He added that he has full confidence in his team of doctors and physiotherapists when it comes to treating the striker.

"I don't constantly ask them about the details. Just like I don't tell the bus driver which way to go," he said.