Poland chose Hanover as Euro 2024 base camp
The Polish national team led by Robert Lewandowski will have its Euro 2024 base camp in the city of Hanover, the national federation PZPN said on Wednesday.
A statement said that the squad will reside in a five-star hotel and use use the academy of German second division club Hanover for training, with a first session planned for June 12.
Poland qualified for the June 14-July 14 tournament via the play-offs and a penalty shoot-out against Wales.
Barcelona striker Lewandowski and his team-mates face a difficult campaign, pitted in Group D and playing the Netherlands on June 16 in Hamburg, Austria on June 21 in Berlin and France on June 25 in Dortmund.