Poland chose Hanover as Euro 2024 base camp

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after winning the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying play-off final soccer match between Wales and Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium. Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

The Polish national team led by Robert Lewandowski will have its Euro 2024 base camp in the city of Hanover, the national federation PZPN said on Wednesday.

A statement said that the squad will reside in a five-star hotel and use use the academy of German second division club Hanover for training, with a first session planned for June 12.

Poland qualified for the June 14-July 14 tournament via the play-offs and a penalty shoot-out against Wales.

Barcelona striker Lewandowski and his team-mates face a difficult campaign, pitted in Group D and playing the Netherlands on June 16 in Hamburg, Austria on June 21 in Berlin and France on June 25 in Dortmund.