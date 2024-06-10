Poland boss provides injury update on Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

An early insight into the injury suffered by Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski whilst on international duty this evening has been forthcoming online.

Frontman Lewandowski, for his part, set alarm bells ringing amongst his fellow countrymen a short time ago.

As much came after the 35-year-old was forced into a premature departure from Poland’s final wam-up fixture ahead of Euro 2024.

En route to an eventual 2-1 downing of Turkey, ‘Lewa’ went to ground with just half an hour on the clock.

After being tended to by the Polish medical staff, it was ultimately decided that the former Bayern Munich man was in no condition to continue, with Lewandowski having gone on to limp off as a result.

Just six days out from his side’s European Championships opener, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his star frontman’s wellbeing took its place front and centre in Poland head coach Michał Probierz’s post-match press conference.

And, in a boost for all associated with the Eagles, Probierz went on to assure that Lewandowski’s problem is little more than a minor one:

“Robert has a slight injury and there should be no problems (for Sunday’s meeting with the Netherlands)”.

Michał Probierz: Robert Lewandowski ma lekki uraz i nie powinno być problemów. Karol Świderski podkręcił staw skokowy i dopiero po badaniach będę wiedział więcej.



Paweł Dawidowicz też doznał lekkiego urazu, ale wierzę, że wszyscy dojdą po kilku dniach do pełni zdrowia. @sportpl — Kuba Seweryn (@KubaSeweryn) June 10, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN