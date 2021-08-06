Poland bonfire explosion injures a man and a teenager

Aug. 6—POLAND — Two people were injured Thursday night when a gasoline container exploded next to a bonfire, authorities said.

Police, fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 11:49 p.m. to a home on Maple Lane where the homeowner and a 15-year-old male, who were nearest the explosion, had suffered "significant" 2nd-and 3rd-degree burns on their arms and chests, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy William Gagne.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland by Auburn Rescue.

The juvenile was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by Poland Rescue, but was later transferred to the burn unit at Shriner's Hospital in Boston because of his age, Gagne said.

A total of two adults and two juveniles were near the open container of gasoline. Gagne said it's believed that an ember entered the container, causing it to flash and explode.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. On Friday afternoon, the Marshal's Office said the investigation is continuing and that the names of the victims are not being released.

The injured man and boy are undergoing medical treatment, according to state investigators, Gagne said.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those who were injured, he said.