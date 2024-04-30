Pokes to the Pros: Can any of OSU's UDFA class (and Spencer Sanders) make an NFL roster?

Apr. 29—This year's draft class may have been Oklahoma State's worst in quite some time by default. A majority of the 2023 roster is returning for 2024, which led to zero NFL Draft selections for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2008.

Technically speaking, four Cowboys were signed as undrafted free agents, and just for the sake of content we're going to also count Spencer Sanders and his rookie camp deal with the Chiefs. Yes he transferred, but he didn't play meaningful snaps anywhere other than OSU so why not?

Of the four (I guess five with Sanders) signed, do any of them stand a chance at actually lasting? Yes, I believe so.

Defensive End Nathan Latu was picked up by the New Orleans Saints shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft's seventh round on Saturday. Latu transferred to OSU in 2021 from Snow College in Utah and appeared in 31 games over his three seasons in Stillwater.

During his final season, Latu recorded 31 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. As of now, the Saints have nine defensive ends listed on the roster including Latu. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he has the size to play at the next level, but will have to set himself apart if he wants an extended stay in New Orleans.

Wide Receiver Leon Johnson III fulfilled his dream of getting signed by an NFL team on Saturday night when it was announced that he had been signed by the Los Angeles Chargers. Of all Cowboys signed post draft, I think Johnson has the best chance of sticking around.

The George Fox transfer made a stellar transition from Division III to Power Five earlier than many had hoped. The plan was for Johnson to redshirt and make his impact this upcoming season, but a depleted receiving corps down the stretch of last season meant that he had to burn his redshirt and play his final season of college football.

In the final seven games of the season, Johnson compiled 539 receiving yards and a touchdown. It's well known that the Chargers desperately need receiving help for quarterback Justin Herbert. LA traded longtime receiver Keenan Allen to the Bears this offseason, and as a result its only three established receivers are Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer and Derius Davis. The Chargers drafted three receivers in the draft with Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson and also signed Jaelen Gill and Jaylen Johnson as UDFA's.

The competition will be plentiful, but honestly most of these receivers in LA will have to earn their spot — including the draft selectees. At 6-5 and with excellent ball skills, watch for Leon Johnson to impress in camp.

Johnson isn't the only Cowboy heading to LA. Defensive end Anthony Goodlow was signed by the Rams as an UDFA as well. Much like Johnson, Goodlow played just one season in Stillwater after playing three seasons at Tulsa. In his time as a Golden Hurricane, Goodlow earned second-team all AAC honors in 2022. At OSU, he was a dominant force on the defensive line. The 6-5, 280-pounder led all Cowboy linemen in tackles with 42, and he also recorded seven tackles for loss.

I really like Goodlow's change of direction and quick burst ability for his size. When compared to top finishers at the NFL Combine, Goodlow would have finished second among defensive ends in the three-cone drill and third in the 20-yard shuttle. That's up there with the likes of top prospects Jared Verse and Chop Robinson.

The Rams top priority in the draft was to find a replacement for the now-retired Aaron Donald. The team's first two picks were defensive linemen with Florida State teammates Verse and Brandon Fiske. On top of that, they selected Clemson's Tyler Davis in the sixth round. For Los Angeles, all eyes will be on the defensive line when camp begins. I could see Goodlow transitioning to a defensive tackle with his size, but I think his best chance is to remain at an end. His combination of size and burst measurables could lead to a solid performance at OTA's.

The final Cowboy signed was running back Elijah Collins with the Cincinnati Bengals. Collins transferred to OSU from Michigan State and looked destined for a decent role in 2023, but that was before the emergence of Ollie Gordon. In total, Collins rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on the season but his talent is much greater than the production showed.

Though he was a backup at Oklahoma State, Collins has a real shot at making the roster in Cincy. The Bengals are rebuilding their running back room with the departure of Joe Mixon, and as of now the only signed running backs include veteran Zack Moss and second-year back Chase Brown. Surprisingly, Cincinnati opted to not draft a running back with any of its 10 draft picks and Collins remains the lone UDFA running back signee. If we're doing the math on this one, Collins might have the best chance of any just from a numbers standpoint.

Since we're all already here and the iron is still hot, let's talk for a second about Spencer Sanders. Obviously his decision to leave Stillwater and go to Oxford was a bad one. Going from three-year starting quarterback to benchwarmer just about tossed a bucket of water on the flames that were his NFL aspirations, but it turns out he isn't quite done yet.

Sanders announced on social media that he had received an invitation to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp taking place from May 4-6. This is different from a UDFA, as those guys secure the chance to compete for a roster spot at training camp. At rookie camp, attendees must separate themselves from the rest and earn a spot to compete in the summer for a roster spot. A prequel to OTAs essentially.

The former Big 12 freshman of the year at Oklahoma State had a phenomenal career as a Cowboy before leaving. Sanders' 30-11 record as a starter made him the second winningest QB in school history behind only Mason Rudolph and his 11,400 total yards and 85 total touchdowns rank second and third, respectively.

To put it lightly, Kansas City is set at quarterback. That job is Patrick Mahomes' until he hands in the keys. But from a position depth standpoint, his backup is journeyman Carson Wentz. Others include Ian Book and Chris Oladokun. Typically, NFL teams carry between three and four quarterbacks at a time, so Sanders will have to knock off the rust and really impress to stay with the back-to-back champs.

Ryan Breeden can be contacted at rbreeden@stwnewspress.com.