How the points were scored: Notre Dame football dominates Pitt, 58-7

Oct. 28, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 7 ― 7 Notre Dame 7 10 27 14 ― 58

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 7, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Chris Tyree 82-yard punt return at 7:18 (Spencer Shrader kick)

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame's defense forces a three-and-out after QB Sam Hartman throws an interception on the opening Irish possession of the game.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 14, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Audric Estime 15-yard run at 10:07 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Four plays, 63 yards, 1:35 elapsed after ND interception

Oct 28, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the drive: Irish get the ball after safety Xavier Watts intercepts his fifth pass of the season and fourth in two games. A 12-yard Sam Hartman completion to Rico Flores Jr. is sandwiched between Estime runs of 33, 3 and 15 yards.

▶ Notre Dame 17, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Shrader 23-yard field goal at 0:00

Drive: Four plays, 25 yards, 1:31 elapsed after ND interception

Keys to the drive: Watts does it again, giving the Irish the ball back at the Pitt 30 with his second interception of the game and sixth of the season. Hartman hits TE Mitchell Evans for 21 yards to the Pitt 9. Head coach Marcus Freeman elects to kick field goal after trading pass interference penalties with the Panthers.

THIRD QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 24, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Jadarian Price 10-yard run at 11:07 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Three plays, 80 yards, 1:33 elapsed after Pitt punt

Keys to the drive: On first play of drive Harman hits Flores for a 60-yard gain down the right side.

▶ Notre Dame 31, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Jaden Mickey 43-yard interception return at 10:12 (Shrader kick)

Keys to the drive: Mickey's return makes it the second consecutive game in which Notre Dame has scored in all three phases of the game. It's also the fourth pick of the game thrown by Pittsburgh QB Christian Veilleux.

▶ Notre Dame 37, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Ramon Henderson recovered fumble in end zone at 8:21 (kick failed)

Keys to the drive: Second special teams touchdown of the day as M.J. Devonshire fumbled Bryce McFerson's 41-yard punt near the goal line.

▶ Notre Dame 44, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Estime 3-yard run at 2:21 (Shrader kick

Drive: Seven plays, 45 yards, 4:07 elapsed after Pitt punt

Keys to the drive: Hartman hits Tobias Merriweather deep down the middle for a 42-yard gain to the Pitt 5 yard-line. It's Merriweather's first catch of the game while Hartman improves to 18-of-25 passing for 288 yards.

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 51, Pittsburgh 0

Score: Estime 5-yard run at 9:47 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 84 yards 5:05 elapsed

Keys to the drive: Steve Angeli, in relief of Hartman, hits Jeremiyah Love for a 33-yard gain to the Pitt 49. Price adds 23 yard run four plays later.

▶ Notre Dame 51, Pittsburgh 7

Score: Konata Mumpfield 25-yard pass from Nate Yarnell at 8:18 ( Ben Sauls kick)

Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, 1:29 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Yarnell hit Karter Johnson for a 50-yard gain to the ND 25

▶ Notre Dame 58, Pittsburgh 7

Score: Cooper Flanagan 19-yard pass from Steve Angeli at 3:41 (Zac Yoakam kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 63 yards, 4:30 elapsed after Pitt kickoff

Keys to the drive: Angeli hits Jordan Faison for a gain of 14 and Braylon James for another 12.

Officials

Referee Marcus Woods, Umpire Danny Worrell, Head Linesman Troy Gray, Line Judge John Hoffman, Back Judge Jacques Hooper, Field Judge Connor Clougherty, Side Judge Rick Santilli, Center Judge Josh Fath, Replay official Keith Roden.

Game particulars

Weather: Cloudy and 53 degrees. North wind 7 mph.

Attendance: 77,622 (sellout)

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football recap vs. Pittsburgh Saturday