How the points were scored: Notre Dame blasts No. 10 USC, 48-20 Saturday night

Oct. 14, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

USC 3 3 7 7 ― 20 Notre Dame 7 17 7 17 ― 48

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 7, USC 0

Score: Gi'Bran Payne 4-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 11:30 (Spencer Shrader kick)

Drive: Three plays, 12 yards, 1:23 elapsed after an Irish interception

Keys to the drive: Xavier Watts intercepted a Caleb Williams pass and returned it 38 yards to the USC 12-yard line. It was just the second interception thrown by the defending Heisman winner in seven games this season compared to 22 TD passes.

▶ Notre Dame 7, USC 3

Score: Denis Lynch 25-yard field goal at 1:13

Drive: 10 plays, 59 yards, 5:25 elapsed after ND punt

Keys to the drive: Irish defense went into bend-don't-break mode. Williams scrambled for 11 yards and completed passes of 11 and 12 yards. Defensive holding and personal foul penalties by Notre Dame kept the USC drive moving.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 10, USC 3

Score: Shrader 36-yard field goal at 12:19

Drive: Eight plays, 46 yards, 3:48 elapsed after USC kickoff

Keys to the drive: Back-to-back gains of 16 yards put the Irish into scoring position. The first was a WR screen to Chris Tyree and and second was a nifty end around run by Jordan Faison.

▶ Notre Dame 17, USC 3

Score: Audric Estime 2-yard run at 4:14 (Shrader kick)

Drive: One play, 2 yards 0:03 elapsed after Irish interception

Keys to the drive: Watts set up Notre Dame's second touchdown of the night with his second interception of the half, returning it 23 yards to the USC 2. Williams pass was tipped by defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio. Williams held in check so far with 62 yards on 9-of-14 passing.

▶ Notre Dame 24, USC 3

Score: Estime 1-yard run at 1:30 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Five plays, 50 yards, 2:05 elapsed after Irish interception.

Keys to the drive: ND All-American CB Benjamin Morrison intercepts Williams for the third time of the half setting up the Irish at midfield. Hartman immediately hits Rico Flores Jr. on a 24-yard sideline streak. Adds a 12-yard QB keeper to the USC 14.

▶ Notre Dame 24, USC 6

Score: Lynch 48-yard field goal at 0:00

Drive: Eight plays, 44 yards, 1:30 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Williams connects with Mario Williams for 20 yards and Tahj Washington for 14 yards. Williams is sacked by Boubacar Traore and Notre Dame is forced to take a timeout with 0:02 left as multiple players are offside as USC rushes to snap the ball.

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 24, USC 13

Score: MarShawn Lloyd 31-yard run at 7:20 (Lynch kick)

Drive: Six plays, 57 yards, 3:33 elapsed after ND punt

Keys to the drive: Back-fourth-drive for the Trojans. After trading pass interference penalties, Williams is sacked for a 10-yard loss by Nana Osafo-Mensah and JD Bertrand. Responds by hitting Lake McRee for 21 yards to the ND 35.

▶ Notre Dame 31, USC 13

Score: Chris Tyree 46-yard pass from Hartman at 3:54 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Six plays 68 yards, 3:20 elapsed after USC kickoff

Keys to the drive: Irish run a little clock with three straight runs by Estime. Hartman also hits TE Mitchell Evans for an 8-yard first down.

▶ Notre Dame 31, USC 20

Score: Brenden Rice 7-yard pass from Williams at 9:04 (Lynch kick)

Drive: Five plays, 18 yards, 2:09 elapsed after ND punt

Keys to the drive: Zachariah Branch returns punt 60 yards to the ND 18.

▶ Notre Dame 38, USC 20

Score: Jadarian Price 99-yard kickoff return at 8:50 (Shrader kick)

Keys to the drive: First Irish kickoff return for a touchdown since Chris Tyree vs. Wisconsin in Shamrock Classic at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021

▶ Notre Dame 41, USC 20

Score: Shrader 23-yard field goal at 3:40

Drive: Four plays, 9 yards, 1:09 elapsed after USC turnover on downs at its own 14

Keys to the drive: Shrader stays perfect on the night — 2-for-2 field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points.

▶ Notre Dame 48, USC 20

Score: Xavier Watts 14-yard fumble return at 3:27

Keys to the drive: Cam Hart forced the fumble on first-and-10 after a Williams completion to Mario Williams.

Officials

Referee Mark Duddy, Umpire Mark Warner, Head Linesman Marold Mitchell, Line Judge Matt Doman, Back Judge David Ross, Field Judge Kevin Kieser, Side Judge Shane Anderson, Center Judge Nathan Jastram, Replay Official Dan Antonietti

Game particulars

Weather: Cloudy, 52 degrees, north wind 9 mph.

Attendance: 77,622 (sellout)

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football vs. USC final score summary