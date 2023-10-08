How the points were scored: Louisville rocks Notre Dame football, 33-20

No. 10 Notre Dame football at No. 25 Louisville

Oct. 7, 2023

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Notre Dame 0 7 6 7 ― 20 Louisville 7 0 10 16 ― 33

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Louisville 7, Notre Dame 0

Score: Jamari Thrash 9-yard pass from Jack Plummer at 6:05 (Brock Travelstead kick)

Drive: Twelve plays, 70 yards, 7:06 elapsed after ND interception

Keys to the drive: Louisville takes advantage after Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman throws his first interception of the season and his Irish career. Methodical drive includes 10-yard completion from Plummer to Thrash and 13-yard run Jawhar Jordan.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 7, Louisville 7

Score: Jordan Faison 36-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 6:58 (Chris Salerno kick)

Drive: Eleven plays, 88 yards, 5:45 elapsed after Louisville punt

Keys to the drive: Hartman revives his confidence, going 5-for-6 on the drive with a 13-yard strike to Chris Tyree and third-and-8 completion to Faison after WR Rico Flores Jr. left the game with an injury.

THIRD QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 10, Louisville 7

Score: Spencer Shrader 53-yard field goal at 13:18

Drive: Four plays, 4 yards, 1:35 elapsed after recovered fumble

Keys to the drive: After Louisville missed a field-goal attempt to end the half, the Cardinals fumbled on the first play of scrimmage in the second half after a 14-yard completion from Plummer to Thrash. Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart forced and recovered the fumble.

▶ Notre Dame 10, Louisville 10

Score: Travelstead 44-yard field goal at 8:24

Drive: Nine plays, 48 yards, 8:24 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Plummer connects on consecutive passes of 16 yards to Ahmari Bruce-Huggins and 18 yards to Joey Gatewood.

▶ Louisville 17, Notre Dame 10

Score: Jordan 45-yard run at 5:54 (Travelstead kick)

Drive: Two plays, 64 yards after Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: Plummer started the drive hitting Bruce-Huggins for 19 yards.

▶ Louisville 17, Notre Dame 13

Score: Shrader 54-yard field goal at 1:06

Drive: Seven plays, 27 yards, 4:39 elapsed after Louisville kickoff

Keys to the drive: Hartman connects on passes of 15 and 24 yards to tight end Mitchell Evans before the drive stalls

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Louisville 24, Notre Dame 13

Score: Jordan 21-yard run at 11:12 (Travelstead kick)

Drive: Eleven plays, 75 yards, 4:54 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: A personal foul penalty on ND linebacker Marist Liufau and the Irish stopped Louisville on third-and-15 kept drive alive. The Cardinals scored four plays later.

▶ Louisville 27, Notre Dame 13

Score: Travelstead 45-yard field goal at 7:31

Drive: Four plays, 7 yards, 2:18 elapsed after ND turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: Desperate with time running out, Notre Dame's offense is stopped on fourth-and-11 from its own 35.

▶ Louisville 30, Notre Dame 13

Score: Travelstead 32-yard field goal at 5:02

Drive: Four plays, minus-4 yards, 2:18 elapsed after ND interception

Keys to the drive: Louisville picks off Hartman for the second time of the night and just try to run clock.

▶ Louisville 33, Notre Dame 13

Score: Travelstead 35-yard field goal at 3:12

Drive: Four plays, 8 yards, 0:22 elapsed after recovered fumble

▶ Louisville 33, Notre Dame 20

Score: Evans 6-yard pass from Hartman at 1:35 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 75 yards, 1:37 elapsed after Louisville kickoff

Keys to the drive: Hartman connects on passes of 28 and and 21 to Jayden Thomas and Tobias Merriweather, respectively against the prevent defense.

Officials

Referee Gary Patterson, Umpire Troy Riley, Head Linesman Brian Perry, Line Judge Alex Amaya, Back Judge Pat Ryan, Field Judge Harry Tyson, Side Judge Jerry Walter, Center Judge Charles Lamertina, Replay Official John Busch.

Game particulars

Weather: Sunny, NE wind 11 mph, 56 degrees

Attendance: 60,800 (sellout)

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football vs. Louisville scoring summary Saturday night