Points were rare, answers rarer after Oklahoma State's lopsided loss to South Alabama

STILLWATER — Kasey Dunn scanned the stat sheet briefly, crumpled it into a ball and stared off toward nothingness as he awaited reporters’ questions.

Yet, like head coach Mike Gundy before him, the Oklahoma State offensive coordinator had few answers for the Cowboys’ dispiriting 33-7 loss to South Alabama on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

For the third time in as many games, the Cowboys (2-1) struggled to block effectively. The defense gave up more big plays than it had through the first two games combined. And seemingly every time the Pokes found some momentum, an unforced error negated it.

Dropped passes, a muffed punt, holding penalties to wipe out positive yardage.

All of that on top of the inept offense and off-balance defensive play that doomed the Cowboys to their first loss of the season and fifth loss to a Group of Five opponent in Gundy’s 19-year tenure.

“We just couldn’t establish the run quick enough,” Dunn said of his offense, which rushed for 94 yards on 29 carries, for an average of 3.2 yards per attempt. “From there, it was kind of a mix of trying to get back into the fold of the game, and we could never grab it back again. It snowballed from there.

“There’s a lot of good football players in that locker room. Didn’t show up today for whatever reason.”

Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy is brought down by South Alabama's Trey Kiser as Jalen Jordan approaches them during Saturday's game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

What went wrong was easy to see. Why it went wrong was far less clear.

“We didn’t do a very good job of coaching and certainly didn’t do a very good job of executing,” Gundy said. “We lost the turnover battle. We had way too many penalties. We couldn’t rush the ball well enough to amount to anything.”

Fans —particularly those who booed starting quarterback Alan Bowman when he returned to the field one possession after throwing his first interception of the year — will point to the three-man quarterback rotation as the source of the Cowboys’ problems.

But that’s only a lightning rod atop a building while the torrential rain of blocking issues flood the town.

Through three games, the difference in performance of the three quarterbacks has been barely discernible. The absence of a run game and porous pass protection has been far more crippling for an offense that has seen its yardage output drop in each week.

“We’ve got to do a better job of protecting the quarterbacks and giving those guys a chance to function,” Gundy said. “Just from being on the sideline, it looked really difficult for them.”

Collectively, the OSU quarterback trio of Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel completed 16 of 35 passes (45.7%) for 114 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

In all, the Cowboys managed just 208 total yards and didn’t surpass the 100-yard mark until the third quarter. Gunnar Gundy guided a 17-play, 84-yard drive that ate 6:08 off the clock and produced the only Cowboy points of the night, capped with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jaden Nixon.

Gunnar Gundy was also the most effective rusher, twice taking off to scramble when plays broke down for gains of 15 and 21 yards. Sacks ate away at his total down to 27 yards on 10 carries. Super-senior Elijah Collins led the team with nine carries for 31 yards.

But diagnosing why the offense went so far south seemed to produce an ever-growing list.

“It was a lot,” Nixon said. “A lot of flags and everything. We weren’t running the ball. A lot of missed assignments, missed blocks, some dropped balls and everything like that. It was just a mix of things. From execution and X’s and O’s, we didn’t play our best, we didn’t play our game.

“I know we’re gonna have to come back next week stronger and harder, so we will do that.”

The Cowboys shuffled some offensive linemen in the third quarter, which briefly seemed to bring some life to the offense. But it was short-lived.

“There are different things we can do protection-wise,” Mike Gundy said. “First, we have to identify how it happened, the integral part of different protections. What’s causing it and try to stay away from that. And then function and run concepts that we think we’re good at, based on who we are.”

Or the even simpler answer that was offered on a few occasions: Play better.

But it’s easier said than done with the Big 12 opener at Iowa State awaiting next week. The Cyclones might be a bottom-dweller in the conference this season, but still seem to be playing stout defense, and they always keep it close against OSU in Ames.

“I’d expect us to maybe tighten up the plan a little bit and make sure that everybody is assignment-sound and we can get through this thing without any penalties,” Dunn said. “I gotta look at it and see if what I’m calling is putting our guys in a position to hold. Maybe it’s me, s**t, I don’t know.

“But we gotta look at that and figure it out. We gotta figure out how we don’t end up behind the sticks as much as we’re ending up back there.”

That makes the next couple of days critical for the Cowboys to get a positive emotional reaction following such a painful loss.

“I think they’re very important,” Dunn said of the coming days. “But I also think we have a great team and great kids. I don’t see us having a hangover moving into the game. I don’t really think that’s gonna come.

“I’d expect us to play much better.”

Scott Wright covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Points rare, answers rarer after OSU football's loss to South Alabama