Points for top 12 to be discussed by F1 Commission

A proposal to expand the points structure to include the top 12 finishers in Formula 1 races will be discussed by the F1 Commission this week.

Currently the top 10 finishers score points in a grand prix, with the winner scoring 25 points, second 18, third 15, fourth 12, fifth 10, sixth score eight points, seventh score six, eighth pick up four, ninth get two and 10th place receiving one.

One of the teams has proposed that is expanded so that the top 12 score points, but with the top seven positions remaining unchanged. The revision would then see eighth place receive five points, ninth get four, tenth score three, 11th pick up two and 12th the final point.

The topic will be discussed during the next F1 Commission meeting that is taking place virtually on Thursday, but there is no guarantee on a resolution. A change for next season does not require unanimity among the teams at this stage, with six of the 10 needing to vote in favor, but the teams could also agree to analyze its impact further and take a vote later in the year.

After the Chinese Grand Prix, Williams, Alpine and Stake have yet to score a point this season, with all three having at least one 11th place.

The points system has undergone a number of revisions over the past 20 years, with the top six scoring points — with 10 for a win — as recently as 2002, and that expanded to the top eight from 2003 until 2009, still with 10 for a win. The current points were introduced in 2010, with the fastest lap point returning in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Racer