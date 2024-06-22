🌎 Points shared as Peru and Chile wrap up matchday one in Group A

Peru and Chile rounded off matchday one in Group A with a scoreless draw in Arlington, setting us up for a potentially exciting finish to the group in the coming weeks.

The first big chance fell to exactly the man that all of Chile would have wanted it to — Alexis Sánchez. Yet somehow, the star forward sent his point-blank effort over the bar to spare Peru’s blushes in the opening 15 minutes.

Peru fashioned a chance of their own at the other end shortly after, looking to punish Chile for being wasteful, but Edison Flores could not get the ball out from underneath his feet after getting in behind the Chilean rearguard.

Chances remained few and far between second-half restart, with most of the game getting stuck in midfield.

The affair in Texas ultimately fizzled out, with both teams taking a potentially crucial point into matchday two, in which Peru will take on Canada, while Chile square off with Argentina.