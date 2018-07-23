Points after Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch entered the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a 59-point advantage over Kevin Harvick and 110 over Martin Truex Jr. Harvick managed to cut six points off Busch’s lead, but more importantly he now has 32 playoff points to Busch;s 27.

Truex remains in third and added one playoff point for winning Stage 1 of the race.

Joey Logano remains fourth in the standings.

Kurt Busch finished eighth in the race and climbed two spots in the standings. He is currently fifth.

Clint Bowyer held onto sixth despite finishing 35th.

Brad Keselowski‘s 32nd-place finish dropped him to seventh in the standings.

Chase Elliott scored his first stage win of the season by winning Stage 2. He finished second in Stage 1, which contributed to his gaining one spot over Erik Jones. He is now 13th in the standings, but remains two spots away from the cutoff line because of Jones’ Daytona win. Elliott is currently two points behind his teammate Jimmie Johnson.

