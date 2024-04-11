Points deduction 'farce' is unfair on Luton

[BBC]

The current situation around points deductions is a complete farce.

Players might ask "how do you approach it? We might need only four points from the next two games, but if the points deductions change we might need six."

So they will have needed to go all out in some of these games instead of taking the draw and that is where it is not becoming fair.

We need the decisions made. How can it be fair when you think a point is enough in a match but actually it is nowhere near enough and you needed all three? It just doesn't make sense.

Luton's chief executive Gary Sweet has understandably been going mad about the situation. It would be different if Luton were sat there on 17 points and out of it but they are right in it and have done everything right. If they realised the points difference was only going to be three or four points they might have decided to go and spend more money in January. That doesn't mean it is right, but if others are doing it and they think 'we will do it too and take a four-point hit for the overspend' then they might think it is worth it.

I have had points deducted when I was with Portsmouth when we went into administration. It is a big change around the setup and everything you are going to do. It relegates you, it changes things. But at this level in the main league in the world it is ridiculous. We are only getting these decisions made in April, why could it not have all been done in November?

I don't think we need to say anything to the Luton players about how to handle it because everything that has been thrown at them they have dealt with and it has been incredible.

They are setting themselves up for possibly the greatest escape we have ever seen and they are going to give everything.