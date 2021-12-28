The Colts announced that starting quarterback Carson Wentz was going on the COVID-19 reserve list at 1:22 p.m. ET today. Some in the gambling community appeared to know it was coming.

The point spread began moving toward the Raiders in Sunday’s game against the Colts about half an hour before the news that Wentz will miss the game became official. Several people who pay close attention to NFL betting lines began speculating on Twitter that Wentz must be headed to the COVID-19 reserve list because the point spread had shifted from the Colts being favored by as much as nine points, to the Colts being favored by as little as five points.

Typically, the only thing that moves a point spread that much, that suddenly, is a starting quarterback’s injury — or, in this case, illness.

This case points once again to how valuable inside information about players’ health can be — and how nervous the NFL gets about gamblers developing relationships with players, coaches, trainers, or other team staff members who might be able to pass along that valuable information.

In this case, it appears that some people who had money on the Raiders-Colts game knew that Wentz was heading to the COVID-19 reserve list before the general public knew.

Point spread started moving toward Raiders before Colts put Carson Wentz on COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk