Point spread revealed for Wisconsin football vs. USC Trojans in Week 5, 2024

Wisconsin football opens as 4.5-point underdogs in its Week 5, 2024 contest against the USC Trojans, odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game marks the start of Wisconsin’s gauntlet 2024 Big Ten schedule. That conference slate also includes contests at Iowa, vs. Nebraska, vs. Penn State and vs. Oregon.

Related: Big Ten football 2024 schedule power rankings

The Badgers will make their first Big Ten road trip to Los Angeles after a bye in Week 4. The start of the program’s 2024 schedule sees two easy out-of-conference games and a gigantic home matchup with Alabama before the bye week and this Big Ten opener.

The Trojans enter the 2024 season with tepid expectations after a disappointing 8-5 2023 season. Head coach Lincoln Riley hopes that his overhaul of the defense pays immediate dividends. It could complement what should again be a lethal offense led by first-year-starter QB Miller Moss.

This contest presents a fascinating matchup between a USC program with a stellar offensive attack and traditionally non-existent defense, and a Wisconsin program with a strong defensive identity and big question mark on offense. This game could feel like Wisconsin’s 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl shootout against LSU, which the Tigers narrowly won 35-31.

It should be a preview of things to come as USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington get acclimated in the new Big Ten landscape.

DraftKings Sportsbook is yet to release the game’s over-under.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire