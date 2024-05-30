Point spread revealed for Wisconsin football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3, 2024

Wisconsin football opens as an 8-point underdog in its Week 3, 2024 contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide, odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game marks the beginning of the Badgers’ gauntlet 2024 schedule. The team faces Alabama in non-conference play before Big Ten matchups at USC, at Iowa, vs. Nebraska, vs. Penn State and vs. Oregon.

The Week 3 contest against Alabama will be one of the toughest on the schedule. It will serve as a measuring stick for where the program is in year two under Luke Fickell, and for what the 2024 team can possibly achieve.

Alabama enters the 2024 season with first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm after college football legend Nick Saban retired during the offseason. The team returns many of its top contributors and is set to again compete for the SEC and national title.

But given the coaching turnover and possible early growing pains under DeBoer, this may be the perfect time for Wisconsin to draw this matchup.

The biggest factors in the matchup will be Wisconsin’s front seven against Alabama QB Jalen Milroe’s legs and Phil Longo’s offense against one of the nation’s strongest defenses.

Wisconsin has questions of its own entering the season. But an 8-point opening spread could signal a closer matchup than many anticipate.

DraftKings Sportsbook is yet to release the game’s over-under.

