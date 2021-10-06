Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Browns in Week 5

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Cleveland Browns (3-1) heading into Week 5 of the regular season. The over/under is set at 46.5, per Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chargers most recently knocked off the Raiders on Monday night by the score of 28-14 to take the division lead.

After three passing touchdowns from Justin Herbert in the first half, Las Vegas pulled within to make it a one-score game in the third quarter. That would be the last time the Raiders found the end zone after the Chargers picked up steam on defense to contain them the rest of the way out.

Cleveland, on the other hand, held off the Vikings in a low-scoring affair. While quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled to get into a rhythm, the Browns were able to pull away behind a suffocating defensive effort and remarkable running game.

The last time the two teams met was back in 2018. Los Angeles took care of business by the score of 38-14.

Sunday’s contest between the Chargers and Browns will begin at 1:05 p.m. PT and be televised on CBS.