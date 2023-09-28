Point projections for Lions and Packers stars on 'TNF' 'NFL Fantasy Live'
Point projections for Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers stars on "Thursday Night Football"
Point projections for Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers stars on "Thursday Night Football"
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down Thursday night's huge NFC North matchup.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
The Lions stunned the Packers and knocked them out of playoff contention in Week 18 of last season. Will Jordan Love have more luck at Lambeau than his predecessor?
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
The pass rush wasn't good enough vs. Geno Smith. Jared Goff threw a crucial late pick 6. And yet, for a franchise all too accustomed to losing, there was still a sense that one game won't define this season.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.