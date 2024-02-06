Point Pleasant Borough wrestling overcomes adversity to advance to sectional final

HAZLET - Monday night could not have started off any worse for the Point Pleasant Borough High School wrestling team at Raritan High School's "Launch Pad''.

The Panthers fell into a 21-point hole against Holmdel after four bouts in a NJSIAA Central Group 2 quarterfinal and had one of its best wrestlers - junior 126-pounder Frankie Burgio injury default.

However, it turned out to be a night where a young team grew up. Point Borough rallied from the early hole and advanced to the Central Group 2 championship match. The Panthers defeated Raritan 37-31 in the semifinal after they had defeated Holmdel 38-29.

Burgio, a two-time state qualifier, was winning his bout against Holmdel 9-6 when he injury defaulted. He did not wrestle against Raritan.

"Our senior leadership showed these young guys, you're never out of it, keep fighting, keep battling and believe in each other,'' Point Borough coach Pat Brady said. "Coming back to when two is awesome.''

What it means

Point Borough (14-3) advanced to the Central Group 2 championship match for the second straight season. It will wrestle at No. 1 seed Rumson-Fair Haven (15-1) Wednesday night.

The win over Raritan (17-9) also avenged a loss in last year's sectional final.

The defeat was the final home match for Raritan's highly-successful head coach Rob Nucci. Nucci is resigning at the end of the season and will coach the Hazlet Middle School Team next season, He concludes the dual-meet portion of his career with 474 wins - 456 in his 23 seasons at Raritan - two Group 2 championships and five sectional titles.

Hynes applies the hammer

Hynes, who bumped up to 215 to pin against Holmdel, was trailing Ryan Settle, who had bumped up from 175, 4-0, when he reversed Settle and eventually rolled him over to his back for the pin with one second left in the second period. The pin gave Point Borough a 25-16 with five bouts remaining

Point Boro's Tanner Hynes (right), shown wrestling against Jackson Liberty on Jan. 31, had a key pin the Panthers' 37-31 win over Raritan Monday night in a NJSIAA Central Group 2 semifinal. .

Before he reversed Settle, Hynes had major difficulty getting out from bottom in both the first and second periods. He fought off his back early in the second period and was close to being on his back several other times.

"I had a really tough loss to Princeton (on Jan. 22) when the kid was riding boots,'' Hynes said. "Every day, in the room, I'd always just take a couple of minutes to work on the boots. I knew I was going to get out. I believed in my training 100 percent of the time.

"I knew it was coming and once I had the hammer on his back, I knew he was done and it was six (a pin). ''

Brady said Hynes is the type of wrestler good teams need to have to win big matches.

"He's a tough, throwback Point Borough kid,'' Brady said. "He's blue-collar, comes from a great family and has a never quit, never die attitude. He's going to work his rear end off to get to where he is.''

Hynes' pin was the middle of a three straight pin sequence that enabled the Panthers to build a 31-16 lead headed into the final four bouts. Senior Ryan Acquisto began the sequance by bumping up to 175 and senior Ryan Jankowski concluded the run at 215.

165: Ryan Acquisto (PBo) d. Jordan Ayyash 4-3. Jackson Liberty Wrestling defeats Point Pleasant Borough on Criteria J - most near fall points 9-3 on January 31, 2024 in Point Pleasant Borough.

The Panthers won five straight bouts from 157-215 to erase a 16-6 deficit.

A pin by two-time state qualifier Joey DeAngelo (113) in the next-to-last bout clinched the match.

Key wins to start the match

Senior Jared Drewes (126) and sophomore Jack Barger (132) began the match by grinding out decisions in tossup bouts to compenstate for the absence of Burgio.

"Everybody loves Jared Drewes. He's a program kid. He was able to have his moment tonight,'' Brady said.

"That gave us a lot of momentum,'' Hynes said. "Those two kids (Drewes and Barger) are probably the two nicest kids. They're always working their rear ends off every single day. They delivered and they won us this match.''

How Point Borough rallied against Holmdel

Consecutive pins by freshman Jake Clayton (157), sophomore James Bradley (165) and Acquisto (175) pulled the Panthers within 23-21. Hynes' pin made it 29-27 and offset a pin by Holmdel sophomore Alex Reyes. Wins by sophomores George Walsh (heavyweight), Michael DeAngelo (106) and a technical fall by Joey DeAngelo (113) closed out the match.

