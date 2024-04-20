Point Loma Nazarene’s homegrown powerhouse duo leading the team at the plate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Point Loma Nazarene, a baseball player’s paradise that resides on the seaside cliffs. Scenic views giving Carroll B. Land Stadium a reputation as one of the most scenic ballparks in the country, but the homegrown powerhouse duo Scott Anderson and Jake Entrekin have clearly not been distracted by the picturesque views that lie ahead of them when batting at home plate.

Carlsbad native and Sage Creek alum Scott Anderson making history this season, breaking PLNU’s record for career all-time hits.

“It was a special moment.. getting to second base after the crack of the bat.. I don’t even think I remember running to second that much, but I do remember looking up at all my teammates, coaches, and seeing my parents in the stands.”

The other half of the local duo is Jake Entrekin, the Steele Canyon alum leading the team in batting average. Entrekin boasting an impressive .400 batting average, one of the top few leaders in all of the PacWest.

The duo and the rest of the Sea Lions are looking to three-peat as PacWest Conference Champions this year.

“I think we’re a better team than we were a year ago, and possibly even previous. They just play a different brand of baseball, a little bit more dynamic where we can move runners if we have to,” Head Coach Justin James when talking about PLNU’s identity this year.

The regular season ends April 27th and the PacWest Championships are slated for May 8-10 in Azusa.

