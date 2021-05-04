'Point guards don't do what he does': Wizards' Russell Westbrook drops crazy stat line

After Russell Westbrook's latest eye-popping stat line, Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he thinks Westbrook is the second-best point guard ever behind Magic Johnson because "point guards don't do what he does."

Only one other player in NBA history has done what Westbrook accomplished Monday.

Westbrook had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists in the Wizards' 154-141 win over the Indiana Pacers. It's the third 20-rebound, 20-assist game in NBA history. Westbrook has now done it twice. Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain did it once.

Westbrook set career highs for rebounds and assists as the Wizards had a huge night distributing the ball. Washington had a franchise-record 50 assists as a team, most in an NBA game since 1990.

▪️ 14 points

▪️ Career-high 21 rebounds

▪️ Career-high tying 24 ASSISTS@russwest44 erupts in the @WashWizards win, putting him 4 triple-doubles away from most all-time! pic.twitter.com/CMtXW0WdbR — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

The triple-double is the 178th of Westbrook's career, leaving him three shy of Oscar Robertson's record total of 181.

Most importantly for the Wizards, they pulled within a half-game of the Pacers for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Washington has won 11 of its last 13 to surge into contention for the new play-in tournament. The Wizards are 1½ games behind the Charlotte Hornets for eighth.

Follow Matt Eppers on Twitter @meppers_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russell Westbrook drops 24 assists in Washington Wizards win