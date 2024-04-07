Point guard Jamal Murray returns to Denver Nuggets lineup after missing seven games with knee injury

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray turns back to defend after hitting a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Point guard Jamal Murray returned to the Denver Nuggets' lineup Saturday night after missing seven games with a strained right knee.

Murray was in the starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks for his first appearance since getting hurt March 21 in a game against the New York Knicks.

The defending NBA champions went 4-3 in Murray's absence as the Nuggets' bench has been a major concern during that time. In their 102-100 loss to the Clippers on Thursday night, Denver's reserves made just three baskets and were outscored by L.A.'s reserves 34-9.

Denver entered their game against Atlanta tied atop the Western Conference playoff race with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 53-24, one game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wolves and Nuggets face each other on April 10 in Denver in a game that could decide the top seed in the West.

Murray is averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.

___

