The point in the first round where draft could get weird 'GMFB'

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away over the final five minutes and thumped the Sacramento Kings 134-120 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell added 28 points apiece to help the Timberwolves beat the Kings for the second time this season and the first time in front of fans at Golden 1 Center. Minnesota trailed 115-114 when Edwards made his fifth 3-pointer to start a 17-3 run.