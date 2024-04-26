Point deductions 'a joke' - Doucoure

[Getty Images]

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure says the injustice of the point deductions this season has fuelled the team to win games and avoid relegation.

The Toffees have been docked a total of eight points for breaches of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules this season, but have appealed against a two-point deduction for the three-year period to 2022-23.

"We definitely feel the injustice from the Premier League to us," Doucoure told BBC Radio Merseyside. "But we said we just need to hit the ground running and win games.

"This sort of thing hurts but it is out of our control. We can only control what happens on the pitch. It makes the team connected.

"We just said 'guys it is a joke' and we have to play well and win games and move on."

Doucoure added that despite this season's off-field issues, last season was personally more difficult for him.

"This season we have been hit by points deductions but last season was completely different in terms of the football."

Under Frank Lampard the midfielder was sidelined and unable to help his team as they continued to drop down the table.

The Toffees sacked Lampard in January 2023 with the club 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety. Sean Dyche's arrival proceeded and they scraped survival on the final day of the season.

In contrast, if this season's points deductions had not occurred, they would have been mathematically safe by now and in 14th place.

"We had a great season before the point deductions," added Doucoure. "It is quite hard to be hit by so many things but you have to be ready for it as a professional footballer.

"I am always ready to commit to my job and do my best for the team."