Point/Counterpoint: Time to accept Patriots running game is what it is

Every Friday during the NFL season, Tom E. Curran & Phil Perry will go head-to-head and offer their own takes on a Patriots or NFL-related question. This week, they debate the Patriots running game and exactly how bad it has been halfway through the 2019 campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TIME TO ACCEPT THAT THE PATRIOTS RUN GAME IS WHAT IT IS?

Earlier this week, we listened to sincere frustrations expressed by both running backs coach Ivan Fears and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia about the Patriots inability to run the ball. It would have been a breach of etiquette had I given channeled Robin Williams and taken each man in an embrace while saying, "It's not your fault..." But I wanted to.

The Patriots rushing attack is bad. And the time to make it go from bad to good is long passed. It won't even get from bad to average before the end of the year. "Why not?" you ask. "They flipped the switch last year?" Blocking. The absence of David Andrews, James Develin, Dwayne Allen, Rob Gronkowski and Trent Brown has hurt immensely. In nearly every instance, the replacement (if there is one) is a significant comedown.

Ted Karras can do much of what Andrews did at center but his mobility isn't as great. And one of the keys of the Patriots attack has been the mobility of their interior linemen.

Seahawks claim WR Josh Gordon off waivers from Patriots

Develin's gone and the chance of him returning is nil so there's no fullback. Ben Watson, Ryan Izzo and Matt Lacosse are the tight end replacements for Allen and Gronkowski. Watson will compete. Izzo is a disaster. Lacosse is a pass-catcher.

Marshall Newhouse has been the Patriots left tackle this season since Isaiah Wynn got hurt. He is not doing well. Not at all.

Story continues

Wynn will be back. And the evolution of the offense with Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry involved will continue. But the Patriots - who currently average 3.23 yards per carry - aren't going to scare anyone on the ground in 2019.

*****

Before you accuse me of sitting on the fence, let me be clear: The Patriots run game can be better. There is hope in sight. It won't be one of the worst two or three in the league for the remainder of the season. This is me trying to cut you off at the pass before you shout at me, "BUT YOU...YOU...LOOK AT WHAT YOU WROTE LESS THAN 24 HOURS AGO!"

Yes, I wrote that the Patriots should become more of a spread team. Yes, I wrote that the way the Patriots can get the most talent on the field and find an extra gear offensively is to deploy more receivers and separate themselves as the No. 2 team in football when it comes to 10 personnel (one back, four receivers, no tight ends).

Yes, I wrote that it was time to embrace the fact that they simply are not an effective running team and that they should shift more towards the pass, even with a 42-year-old quarterback who needs to stay healthy for them to have a chance.

However! However, they have to be better than this. They will be better than this. I'm sure of it. Getting Isaiah Wynn back will be a huge windfall for the Patriots. According to Pro Football Focus, Marshall Newhouse has graded out as one of the worst run-blocking tackles in football this year. He checks in at 68th among tackles through eight games, per their run-blocking grade. Wynn will be better than that.

Getting Shaq Mason -- who missed last week with an ankle injury -- healthy will improve things. The bye week could be key for players who've been banged up at different points this season.

Then there's the coaching. Dante Scarnecchia is one of the best in the business for a reason. He won't rest until he comes up with answers. And Josh McDaniels will call more of the run plays that this group has shown it can execute well. For instance, anything that gets either Joe Thuney or Mason on the move typically seems to be a safe bet for yards.

Listen, I believe the Patriots should become more of a spread-it-out-and-chuck-it team. That's what the numbers would tell you. But that doesn't mean they can't muster a better rushing attack. They can and they will.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Point/Counterpoint: Time to accept Patriots running game is what it is originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston