Poignant documentary captures Hearts and minds from the last days of innocence

On December 10 last year, the former Barnsley manager, Daniel Stendel, took up his duties at Hearts as successor to Craig Levein, who had been sacked six weeks previously. By December 10, too, according to subsequent scientific studies, the Covid-19 virus had definitely crossed into humans and begun its evolution as a global threat.

The first event is examined in This Is Our Story: Inside Hearts — a three-part weekly documentary about a tumultuous season at Tynecastle — which begins its screening on Monday on BBC Scotland at 9pm but, although the pandemic is not mentioned in the opening episode, its imminence is inescapable.

It is not necessary to have any affiliation to Edinburgh’s oldest club to be reminded repeatedly and poignantly that this is a chronicle of what were, in retrospect, the last days of a kind of innocence, before entire populations were banished from the workplace to stockpile essential supplies, find themselves reliant on furlough income — or the poverty of Universal Credit — and, of course, to be deprived of sociable interaction.

For many, that in large part consisted of following their football team, with its attendant pleasures of meeting fellow fans at the stadium, on supporters’ buses or in pubs before and after. Every sport and every football club, of course, can repeat that narrative but in Hearts’s case the situation developed into an intense legal battle to prevent relegation from the Scottish Premiership when the 2019-20 season was truncated.

The first episode ends with Stendel’s first game in charge, a home defeat to St Johnstone. The two subsequent programmes will chronicle the failure to win more than four league games before the coronavirus lockdown — although Hearts did beat Rangers twice, in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, to end the Ibrox side’s chance of honours in Steven Gerrard’s second season in charge.

What promises to be absorbing are Hearts’s attempts to avoid relegation by a vote of their peers and the ensuing attempt to persuade the Court of Session to void the outcome of that ballot. In the meantime, though, Hearts have reached the Scottish Cup final on December 20, when they will have the opportunity to deprive Celtic of a fourth successive clean sweep of the domestic honours.

With any luck, both teams might yet savour the spectacle of fans at Hampden Park, albeit in restricted numbers. As the opening episode of the series reminds us, any number of spectators at a live football match is infinitely more desirable than none at all.