Pohlkamp, Magnussen both in action on 4th day of World Junior Championship

Dec. 29—GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Both Bemidji State men's hockey players were in action at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship on Friday morning.

Eric Pohlkamp and Team USA beat Czechia 4-3 in a shootout in a game where Pohlkamp's role on the American defensive unit expanded. Seamus Casey missed Friday's game with an illness, bumping the BSU freshman blueliner up to the second pairing.

Pohlkamp recorded a secondary assist, one shot on goal and took a penalty in the first period. He finished with a minus-1 rating in 15:46 of ice time.

Team USA stayed unbeaten by erasing two one-goal deficits before winning in a shootout. Isaac Howard's winner in the seventh round kept the Americans in second place in Group B.

In first place is Slovaka, which beat Norway 8-4 prior to USA's game. Kasper Magnussen took two penalties and finished with a minus-2 rating in nearly 14 minutes of ice time.

The WJC is made up of 10 teams split into two groups. Each team plays four games in the group stage, earning three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss. The top four teams in each group advance to the eight-team elimination round.

Norway and the United States are paired together in the same group. Here's how the group standings look following the fourth day.

Group B (W-OTW-OTL-L, +/- GD)

1 — Slovakia 9 pts (3-0-0-0, +11 GD)

2 — United States 8 pts (2-1-0-0, +12 GD)

3 — Czech Republic 4 pts (1-0-1-1, +2 GD)

4 — Switzerland 0 pts (0-0-0-2, -11 GD)

5 — Norway 0 pts (0-0-0-3, -14 GD)

Group A

1 — Sweden 9 pts (3-0-0-0, +13 GD)

2 — Canada 6 pts 2-0-0-1, +11 GD)

3 — Germany 3 pts (1-0-0-1, -4 GD)

4 — Finland 3 pts (1-0-0-2, +0 GD)

5 — Latvia 0 pts (0-0-0-3, -20 GD)

