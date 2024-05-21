Pogopalooza, World Championship of Pogo Sticking, returns to Pittsburgh

Pogopalooza, the World Championship of Pogo Sticking, returns to Pittsburgh June 20-23.

The free competition will bring the world’s best extreme pogo athletes to Pittsburgh for the seventh year. Competitors use high-powered pogo sticks, doing flips and tricks over 10 feet in the air during a weekend of events.

Attendees can try pogo sticks and receive coaching. There will be food trucks and vendors to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pogopalooza.

A world records event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 20 at Woodland Hills High School track, where athletes will attempt to break several records.

During the high jump competition in Market Square on June 21, contestants will begin at 7.5 feet and continue to go up with hopes of breaking the Guinness World Record height of 12 feet. The next day, Pogopalooza will move to Xpogo’s headquarters in Wilkinsburg, 1256 Franklin Ave. During the Freestyle Qualifiers, athletes will use high-powered pneumatic pogo sticks to flip, trick and fly across the course, with the top 10 moving on to Sunday finals, when a world champion will be crowned.

For more information, visit pogopalooza.com.

