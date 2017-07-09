Pogba scores brace in 22-1 PPSC rout

The elder brother of the Manchester United star was on target as the Castle Lords dismantled the amateur side in an exhibition match

Mathias Pogba netted twice as Sparta Rotterdam made light work of PPSC 22-1 in a friendly encounter on Saturday.

Alex Pastoor’s men went into the break leading 12-0 after Thomas Verhaar, Loris Brogno and Ragnar Ache all registered hat tricks.

Slovenian Dalibor Volas was also on target twice while Paco van Moorsel got a goal.

At the beginning of the restart, the Eredivisie outfit rang the changes but did not soft-pedal on the non-league side.

Ache got his fourth goal before making way for Pogba in the 62nd minute. Stijn Spierings and Rick Drongelen registered a brace with Craig Goodwin, Ryan Sanusi - of Nigerian descent, Ilias Alhaft all getting on target.

Guinea international, Pogba got his name on the scoresheet just after two minutes of coming on. And the former Patrick Thistle striker got the 22nd goal for his side in the 84th minute.

There was still time for their amateur counterpart to get a consolatory goal via Eretreffer to end the tie 22-1.



