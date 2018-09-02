‘Pogba only plays to keep his transfer value up’ – Souness launches scathing attack on Man Utd ace

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has come under fire from Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who has accused the World Cup winner of being “selfish” and only in the team to keep his sell-on value high.

The Red Devils have made a slow start to the Premier League season and have suffered successive defeats against Brighton and Tottenham, and Souness does not believe that the 25-year-old is pulling his weight.

Indeed, he claims that Pogba would not even be in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI on merit.

“Paul Pogba plays for himself, it's all about how cool he looks, showing us how clever he is. I reckon Pogba's only in the team to maintain his transfer value until United can sell him, because he doesn't merit his place for any other reason," the Scotsman, a notorious midfield hardman in his playing days, told the Sunday Times.

“Perhaps we're now seeing the selfish player Fergie didn't fancy the first time round?”

Meanwhile, Souness has painted a bleak future for United this term, with rumours of dressing room discontent and manager Jose Mourinho’s behaviour becoming increasingly erratic.

“I can't see where the sea change of a happy dressing room and everyone pulling together is going to come from,” he said.

“The Fergie era is long gone for United and there is no quick fix. That United mentality that he nurtured and grew into an unstoppable force is consigned to history now and ain't coming back anytime soon.”

The Red Devils face Burnley on Sunday, with speculation mounting that Mourinho’s tenure at the club could be ended should they suffer another negative result.

Monday’s 3-0 loss at Old Trafford against Spurs was the worst home result that the Portuguese has had inflicted upon him in his managerial career, while United’s three points from three games ranks as one of the slowest starts they have made to a season since the Premier League era began.