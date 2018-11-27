Pogba, Lukaku benched as Sanchez dropped from Man Utd squad

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were both dropped to the bench as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made six changes from the team which drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Young Boys.

However, there was still no place for Alexis Sanchez with the Chilean dropped from Mourinho's 18-man squad.

Sanchez made an appearance off the bench at the weekend, but has scored just once in 12 games this season and failed to fire since joining Arsenal in January on reportedly the most lucrative ever contract handed to a Premier League player.

Pogba was substituted on Saturday on his return from a thigh injury, while Lukaku has not scored a goal for United since September.

Captain Antonio Valencia and Phil Jones return for the first time in two months in defence, Â£50 million ($63.7 million, 56.4 million euros) summer signing Fred handed a rare start in midfield and Marcus Rashford restored up front.

Luke Shaw and Marouane Fellaini are also recalled to the starting XI with Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof and Juan Mata dropping out.

Victory against the Swiss club at Old Trafford would take United into the last 16 as long as Valencia do not win away to Juventus in the other match in Group H.