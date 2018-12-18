Pogba deletes social media post after Mourinho’s exit

Paul Pogba has deleted a social media post which went live just a few minutes after Jose Mourinho was fired as Manchester United’s manager.

On Tuesday Pogba put up a photo of him smirking on Instagram, with the comment: “Caption this!”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Given Pogba’s very public spat with Mourinho over the past few months, putting up something like this only further fuels the fire that United’s superstar midfielder has continued to clash with his former manager.

That said, this could been a poorly scheduled post from a company Pogba was working with and nothing more and it appears Pogba was working with adidas at an event on Monday.

Still, this simple response from Manchester United legend Gary Neville summed it up.

“ Caption This “ You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018





Pogba was left on the bench for United’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, which turned out to be Mourinho’s final game, and in recent weeks the World Cup winner has been reduced to cameo appearances from the subs bench.

9.45am: Manchester United announce Jose Mourinho's departure. 10.31am: pic.twitter.com/TapSLyXmwA — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 18, 2018



