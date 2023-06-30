Pogacar plays down Tour hopes – but is it all a big bluff?

Most of the bookies are installing Tadej Pogacar as joint-favourite with Jonas Vingegaard, or just fractionally behind - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Was it mind games? An admission of self-doubt? Whatever it was, Tadej Pogacar’s claim in his final pre-race press conference on Thursday that he was “not 100 per cent sure” of his form heading into Saturday’s first stage of the Tour de France in Bilbao, on account of the wrist injury he sustained in April, and that Britain’s Adam Yates would be his “co-leader” at UAE Team Emirates this year, threw a spicy pimiento into the peloton.

For months this Tour has been billed as a straight-up mano-a-mano slugfest between two-time champion Pogacar and his conqueror last year Jonas Vingegaard. Between UAE Team Emirates and Vingegaard’s frighteningly powerful Jumbo-Visma team, which of course includes cycling’s Swiss Army knife, Wout van Aert, capable of cutting loose in any type of stage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Suddenly, here was Pogacar telling us he still has only “70 per cent mobility” in his scaphoid after his crash at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and insisting “it doesn’t matter who is in front” out of himself and Yates, so long as one of them wins it.

Could it be that Pogacar has cracked before this Tour even begins?

Don’t bet on it. The bookies certainly aren’t convinced, most of them installing the Slovenian as joint-favourite with Vingegaard, or just fractionally behind.

For months this Tour has been billed as a straight-up mano-a-mano slugfest between two-time champion Pogacar and his conqueror last year Vingegaard - Getty Images/Marco Bertorello

You can understand why. Pogacar may not yet have full mobility in his scaphoid. He may not have raced much in the last few weeks (bar the Slovenian national championships, in which he took both road and time trial titles). And UAE Team Emirates may well afford Yates protected rider status as a back-up.

Advertisement

But Pogacar is so ridiculously talented he defies conventional rules.

The 24-year-old does not need to follow the ‘traditional’ pathway to the Tour. It was only a few weeks ago he was tearing his rivals’ legs off in the spring classics, winning the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne in quick succession, almost taking the mickey out of one-day specialists. Your standard grand tour winners do not do this.

Broken wrist came ‘at the perfect time’

Sure, Pogacar may have been off the bike for a while but it was only a week ago he was claiming in a different interview that the broken wrist he sustained in April came “at the perfect time” for him and that his preparation had been “really good”.

Advertisement

Geraint Thomas, speaking to Telegraph Sport last week, said he did not think the layoff would slow the Slovenian down. “He’ll still have been smashing the turbo, which if you’ve got the head for it, it’s so good. Look at Eddie Dunbar [who finished seventh at the Giro d’Italia despite fracturing his hand earlier this season], he was smashing the turbo and he came back straight away.

“OK he’ll lack a bit of endurance. But I think it [his injury] will do Pogacar the world of good after his busy early season, and it will be a really interesting and tough race.”

One thing is for sure, it would surprise no one if Pogacar won Saturday’s super-tough opening stage – a brute featuring over 3300m of climbing including a punchy final ramp – and held on to yellow all the way to Paris.

Pogacar’s press conference may just offer some encouragement to his rivals, though, in a Tour packed with interesting sub-plots.

Tour de France talking points

Perhaps someone else can get in the general classification mix this year? Ineos’ Tom Pidcock, another generational talent, says he wants to find out how high he can finish on GC this year. The Yorkshireman is just the kind of rider who could do something crazy. Maybe Yates, who finished fourth in 2016, really will emerge as UAE’s No 1?

Advertisement

Away from the GC battle, we have the mouthwatering prospect of Mark Cavendish, in his last ever Tour, bidding to take the outright stage record from Eddy Merckx. The first sprint stage arrives on Monday and all eyes will be on the Manxman.

So many potential talking points. Fred Wright, who went close on so many occasions last year, will try again to snag his first Tour stage win. This time, the Londoner will do so wearing the British champion’s jersey, having taken an emotional win on Saltburn Bank last week which he dedicated to Bahrain-Merida teammate Gino Mader, who tragically lost his life after crashing in Switzerland a few weeks ago.

Fred Wright, who went close on so many occasions last year, will try again to snag his first Tour stage win - Getty Images/Dario Belingheri

It is the battle for the maillot jaune between Pogacar and Vingegaard, fresh from his dominant win at the recent Criterium du Dauphine, which will take centre-stage though. Who will emerge victorious?

Advertisement

“Jonas is the main guy for the Tour de France,” Pogacar insisted on Thursday, with just the hint of a smile. “He dominated the Dauphine and said he wasn’t in his best shape, so I can’t wait to see what he does in the Tour.”

Was he bluffing? We are about to find out.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.