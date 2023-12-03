A poetic return: After 3-game suspension, Jim Harbaugh returns to win Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — In some ways, it was poetic.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh returned to the sidelines for the first time in four games Saturday night, on the same sideline that had his name etched into the Indianapolis Colts’ Ring of Honor — Harbaugh quarterbacked the Colts from 1994-97, leading Indianapolis to the AFC Championship Game in 1994.

Harbaugh was suspended from coaching the final three games of Michigan’s regular season — Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State — after an investigation into an illegal in-person sign-stealing scheme conducted by a Michigan football staffer. While Harbaugh could coach during the week in game prep, he was not allowed on the sideline in any capacity. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was acting head coach in Harbaugh’s absence.

On Saturday night, Harbaugh knew how to return to the sidelines in style. He became the first coach in Big Ten history to win three straight outright championship titles, cementing Michigan’s position at the top of the conference.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In the process, Michigan shutout Iowa — and the Big Ten West from any championship since the East-West division alignment started in 2014.

"It's just the most special," Harbaugh said of winning at the Colts' Stadium. "... But it's not about me. I've had plenty of success, but the fact that your players can know what it's like to be a champion and their families can know what it's like to be a champion, for my wife and my kids to have their dad be a champion, my parents to have their son be a champion, that is the greatest thrill."

Michigan had an astounding jump to the top of the conference, starting in 2021 after going 2-4 in the COVID-19-shortened, Big Ten-only season.

Since then, the Wolverines have lost just one conference game.

"The worm has turned," Harbaugh said of Michigan's success. "These are the guys that have done it. These Michigan football players in the history of Michigan football wrote the book on getting the worm to turn. And the worm was pretty slick. It can start wiggling back and forth and turn back, but these guys hooked him. A hook got put in the worm."

The Wolverines earned their first College Football Playoff berth in 2021, going 12-2 through the season — their only regular-season loss came against Michigan State. Michigan went to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season in 2022, finishing the season at 13-1.

Now, Michigan is poised to earn its third-straight College Football Playoff berth — a first for the Big Ten.

"People look at Michigan and they say we don't play well," Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil said. "That we don't deserve to be where we are. But as we say, the only people, the only things that matter is Saturdays."

At the end of the day, winning is inevitable for Jim Harbaugh. On the field or off the field, he will find a way for his Michigan team to reign victorious in the Big Ten.

"It's an incredible feeling," Harbaugh said. "Great thrill of victory, great thrill of winning. A wonderful, wonderful feeling of winning is what our team plays for, works for, hopes for, and most importantly, they stayed with it. The entire time was an incredible performance, and we're just going to enjoy this."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jim Harbaugh: After 3-game suspension, returns to win Big Ten title