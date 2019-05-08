Poet buys 7,000 tickets to help Phoenix Mercury sell out season opener

A poet bought out the entire upper level of Talking Stick Resort Arena to help the Phoenix Mercury sell out their season opener on May 31. (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

A poet is trying to help the Phoenix Mercury, Arizona’s own WNBA team, do something they’ve done just once before: completely sell out a home game.

According to Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic, Christopher Owens, the spoken-word artist who goes by Truth B. Told, recently bought out the entire upper level of Talking Stick Resort Arena — a staggering 7,000 tickets — to help the Mercury sell out their season opener on May 31.

The Mercury don’t have attendance issues. They’ve been a WNBA attendance leader since the team was established in 1997, averaging around 9,000 fans per game. And they’re a successful franchise to boot — they’ve won three championships since 2007 and have been to the semifinals for six straight years. But Owens loves women’s sports, and he thinks the Mercury deserve more.

"I first got into women's sports with Tennessee and Connecticut (college basketball), and I've been hooked ever since," he told the Arizona Republic. "I've never understood the disparity (vs. men's basketball attendance), but the tide seems to be turning. I want Phoenix to give the Mercury the sellout they deserve."

Owens was able to buy the tickets at a discounted rate because the upper level at Talking Stick Resort Arena is rarely used, and is reselling the tickets at a discount. Single tickets are just $5 each. $10 gets you three. Owens is also hoping to find sponsors to spend $100 on a 50 ticket package that would allow girls basketball teams and their families to attend the game.

Owens is spending the entire month selling the tickets, dedicating himself to what he calls a “dream.”

“I was always raised to believe if your dreams don’t scare the s--- out of you, they’re not big enough,” Owens told the Arizona Republic. “When I had this dream, my heart skipped a couple of beats. I’m literally dedicating this month to selling these tickets. If I do, it’s going to be something memorable.”

Financially, Owens hopes to break even. If he makes a profit, 15% of what he makes will be donated to School of HipHop PHX.

