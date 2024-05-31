Podium, records, attacking style and more: AS Monaco's 2023-2024 season by the numbers!

While the Ligue 1 season ended last weekend for our Rouge et Blanc with the victory against Nantes (4-0), it is time to take a look at the notable stats of AS Monaco from the 2023-2024 seaosn, thanks to our partner Opta.

Mission accomplished! The objective of Adi Hütter’s men at the start of the season was to get back in the Champions League. Thanks to their win in Montpellier on Matchday 33 in Ligue 1, they fulfilled their part of the contract by securing second place – and then built on it against Nantes (4-0) -, synonymous with a place in the Champions League. So to echo this great qualification on the part of our Rouge et Blanc on the Club’s Centenary, here’s a look at the standout figures for AS Monaco this season, thanks to Opta. 📊

𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 🇪🇺🔙

@ChampionsLeague, HERE WE COME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tcIr0v5eA5 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

Second place

AS Monaco finished on the podium at the end of a Ligue 1 season for the 30th time in its history, which is at least twice more than any other team.

I first want to congratulate my team for the result and this victory tonight. I am really proud to be the coach of this wonderful club and I want to thank the President Dmitry Rybolovlev and Thiago Scuro, our CEO, for our performances as well as all the employees of the Club. And I would like to make a special mention to all our fans who will follow us next season in the Champions League!

Adi HütterAfter the win in Montpellier

The Champions 🎶

The Rouge et Blanc will compete in the Champions League next season for the tenth time in their history, becoming the fourth French club to reach this milestone after Paris (17 in 2024-2025), Lyon (16) and Marseille (11).

Prolific 🥅

The Principality club has scored 11.93 goals more than its total Expected Goals in the league this season (68 goals, 56.07 xG), the best differential in the league.

A symbolic number 🎂

Against Lille on Matchday 30 (a 1-0 win), AS Monaco played their 2400th match in the top flight, becoming the fifth team to reach this total after Marseille, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne and Rennes (Lyon are now at 2400 since the last round against Strasbourg).

Stade (win) Louis-II 🏟️

Against Clermont on Matchday 32 (a 4-1 win), the Club recorded its 700th home victory in Ligue 1, becoming the fourth team to reach this total after Marseille, Bordeaux and Saint-Étienne.

Just like at home! 🛣️

The men of Adi Hütter won 59% of their away matches in the league this season (10/17), having done better only three times in its history in the top flight: in 2014-2015 (63%), in 2016-2017 (68%) and in 2020-2021 (63%) .

Going the distance with PSG 🥊

The Principality club also has the second best away attack in Ligue 1 2023-2024, with 38 goals scored (Paris at 39). Only Paris Saint-Germain (43) picked up more points than AS Monaco away from home in the top flight this season (34).

Pour le plaisir, les 5⃣ buts inscrits face à Metz, en 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 📹 pic.twitter.com/Z49qcmhUFd — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) April 1, 2024

Danger from everywhere ⚠️

No less than 22 Club players have been involved in at least one goal in the top flight this season, more than any other team. This is also the second highest total since Opta began to analyze the competition, i.e. 2006-2007 (there were 24 for the Club in 2015-2016).

A duo for the big occasion 🤝

The Principality club is the only team to have two players involved in at least 15 league goals this season: Wissam Ben Yedder (18 – 16 goals and 2 assists) and Takumi Minamino (15 – 9 goals and 6 assists).

I worked hard to be able to attack my second season well, even in pre-season at home in Japan. The arrival of coach Adi Hütter was important for me, because we changed tactics. And I had already worked with him in Salzburg, so I knew his philosophy and that helped me to move forward.

Big three 🤟

AS Monaco is the only team to have three players who have scored at least five goals and provided at least five assists in the elite this season: Takumi Minamino and also Aleksandr Golovin (6/6) and Folarin Balogun (7/5).

Retour sur la performance de @takumina0116 🇯🇵 face à Lens 🔥🔙 pic.twitter.com/lmrojzDx1X — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) February 27, 2024

Reaching the target 🎯

AS Monaco is the team that has attempted (517) and scored (210) the most shots in Ligue 1 this season. With 55% of its attempts on target, the Club also had the highest accuracy rate in the top flight in 2023-2024 (excluding blocked shots).

It’s my most prolific season and I’m very happy to be there for the team. I have always tried to be present and it is true that the goals and the assists, are a plus.

Youssouf FofanaAbout his success

The Austrian touch 🇦🇹

The men of Adi Hütter only trailed for 445 minutes in the top flight this season. Only Paris (253) did better!

Attack on 🔥

The Club made 953 touches in the opponent’s area in Ligue 1 this season — only Paris have more (1,039). The Principality club also made 329 high recoveries in the league this season, more than any other team. From this, AS Monaco had 62 shots and scored ten goals in these types of situation, the highest total in the top flight in 2023-2024.

From all over the world 🌍

The Rouge et Blanc saw players from five different confederations feature in Ligue 1 in the 2023-2024 season (Europe, Asia, North America, South American and Africa), the only team for whom this is the case among those playing in the five major European leagues.

Number 🥈

With 118 goals to his credit, Wissam Ben Yedder became the second-top scorer in the history of the Club in all competitions combined, and he only trails Delio Onnis (223). In the league, he has 98 goals with AS Monaco and also only is behind Onnis (157).

At the foot of the rock ⛰️

On December 3 against Montpellier, the Monegasque number 10 also became the first player to score 100 goals at home in the top flight since Jean-Pierre Papin in November 1996 (Ben Yedder now has 105 and Mbappé is now at 101).

Frenchman’s delight 🇫🇷

Scorer of 15 goals in Ligue 1 in 2023-2024, Captain Wiss’ reached the mark of 15 goals in the same Ligue 1 season for the eighth time (five times with AS Monaco, three times with Toulouse). Since Opta has tracked this data (1947-1948), only Delio Onnis (12) and Bernard Lacombe (10) have had more seasons with at least 15 goals in the top flight.

Deuxième doublé en deux matches pour Wiss' 🔥 4⃣-1⃣ #ASMCF63 pic.twitter.com/Py0iWzlZ61 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 7, 2024

GO Brazil! 🇧🇷

In octopus mode 🐙

Youssouf Fofana made 230 recoveries in the top flight this season, only Pierre Lees-Melou (269) and Maxence Caqueret (236) have a higher total. Moreover, only Romain Del Castillo (30) and Manuel Ugarte (29) made more recoveries in the final third than Wissam Ben Yedder and Youssouf Fofana in the league this season (28 each).