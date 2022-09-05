New podcaster Ben Roethlisberger thinks Mitch Trubisky should start for the Steelers

During his playing career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger routinely made waves with his weekly appearances on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. His sessions made enough news, and ruffled enough feathers, that he eventually stopped doing them.

Now that he’s retired, he’s firing up the microphone again.

Via SteelersDepot.com, the retired quarterback is a rookie podcaster. The show is called Footbahlin’. He has a co-host who apparently goes only by Spence.

The first episode of the podcast, taped in Roethlisberger’s house, has landed. He taped it on Thursday night, while watching the Backyard Brawl.

Among other things, Ben Roethlisberger offered an opinion as to who should be the full-time starter not named Ben Roethlisberger since Ben first inherited the job in 2004.

“In my opinion, I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter,” Roethlisberger said. “He should start. I think he’s a veteran, he’s been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now.”

Roethlisberger nevertheless praised Kenny Pickett, even if Roethlisberger thinks it makes sense for the rookie to sit and learn “for the time being.” Roethlisberger also expressed hope that the fans don’t boo Trubisky if he struggles, given the obvious affinity for the Pitt kid who has already heard his name being chanted during the preseason.

In 2004, Roethlisberger got the starting job in September, after veteran Tommy Maddox was injured. It never got to the point where former coach Bill Cowher had to decide whether to make a quarterback change.

It will be interesting to see what Roethlisberger has to say as the season unfolds, about the quarterback position and other issues. He sparked a reaction during training camp from Cam Heyward by suggesting that coach Mike Tomlin coddles young players. Chances are that Ben will say other things that move the needle, and that provoke a response.

If he doesn’t, what’s the point? For the same reason his 93.7 The Fan spots were must-listen, his podcast will be relevant only if he’s sharing thoughts that go against the grain of the narratives flowing from the organization.

