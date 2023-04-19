PODCAST: What WRs, O-linemen should Cardinals fans know about?

The NFL draft is a little more than a week away and we have a new podcast episode to get you ready. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I have an extra long show in our third 2023 NFL draft preview.

There were three main topics.

We went over how the latest betting odds suggest that the Houston Texans will not draft a quarterback No. 2 overall and instead will take Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson. Could it happen and how does it affect the Cardinals?

After that, we continue our positional preview. We go over the wide receivers to know at all parts of the draft and do the same thing for offensive linemen, focusing first on tackles and then on centers and guards.

Enjoy the show!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the time markers for the topics:

(1:00) Could the Texans pass on a QB with the No. 2 pick?

(24:10) Receivers to know in the 2023 draft

(56:42) Offensive tackles to know in the 2023 draft

(1:19:45) Centers and guards to know in the 2023 draft

More Podcast!

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire