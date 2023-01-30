Podcast: Who is WR1 in an odd 2023 NFL Draft crop of pass catchers?

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns will look to get more explosive at the wide receiver position. This can happen through free agency, but the more cost-effective and long-term solution would be to hit on one in the 2023 NFL Draft. Names like Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison of USC will likely be out of their range, but there are plenty of explosive playmakers to choose from.

Listen here if you want to know the bulk of the class of wide receivers like Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott, and more as we break down a plethora of names to know in the 2023 NFL Draft.

