Podcast: Why Odell Beckham Jr. to the Bucs makes perfect sense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loaded with talented pass-catchers, but that shouldn’t stop them from adding yet another superstar to that list.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl, but once he’s back to full strength, he could make a big impact for a contending team like the Bucs.

Tom Brady has been an effective recruiter in the past when it comes to attracting top talent on the open market to Tampa Bay, and he’s already got a great relationship with Beckham.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and why Beckham to the Bucs makes perfect sense for all parties involved:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire