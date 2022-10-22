Podcast: Why Mac Jones is still the leading man for Patriots

The New England Patriots are back at home at Gillette Stadium on Monday night with quarterback Mac Jones on the verge of returning.

With four winnable games coming up on the slate and the Patriots getting back to .500 win percentage, things are looking much better for the team than they were when Jones got injured at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 3.

During this week’s episode, Ryan O’Learly and I talk about why Jones is still the leading man in New England, even though the love-fest for Bailey Zappe is running strong. We also review coach Bill Belichick’s incredible 2022 draft class, while also touching on the upcoming Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and Chicago Bears.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

As always, if you have any thoughts on these topics, please let us know in the comments section.

List

Patriots vs Bears 2022 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire