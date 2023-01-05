PODCAST: Why Giants should rest starters vs. Eagles in Week 18

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the team’s Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and explain why the New York Giants should rest their starters.

We also discuss quarterback Daniel Jones, his breakout season, and how expensive his future contract is becoming.

We also take a moment to pause and reflect in the aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football.

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire