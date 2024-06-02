PODCAST: Why DTs matter more than ever

The Arizona Cardinals have made an effort to drastically improve their defensive line. Why? It was terrible last year and head coach Jonathan Gannon came from a defensive system with the Philadelphia Eagles where the defensive tackles were great.

Pass rush from the interior is important.

How important?

That is what Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell talk about in the latest edition of their podcast.

Listen to it below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire