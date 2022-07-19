Podcast: Why did Eddie Olczyk leave the Blackhawks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about Eddie Olczyk’s departure from the organization after 16 seasons as the team’s TV color analyst. Why did Edzo leave? He goes 1-on-1 with Pat on Unfiltered to discuss his decision. The guys also talk about potential replacements to be Chris Vosters' partner in the booth and more.

2:00 - Initial thoughts on Eddie Olczyk's decision to leave Blackhawks

7:10 - Pat goes 1-on-1 with Edzo on Unfiltered

20:40 - What really happened during negotiations between Olczyk, Blackhawks?

37:40 - Who could be Olczyk's replacement in the broadcast booth?

