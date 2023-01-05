Podcast: Why the Bucs should play their starters in Week 18

After last week’s 30-24 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second straight NFC South title, and a third consecutive trip to the playoffs.

The Bucs are now locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, which means Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons won’t have any bearing on their postseason standing.

Even so, it looks like the Bucs aren’t planning to rest their starters for Week 18.

In this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast, host Ryan O’Leary and Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling break down why that’s the right decision for this Tampa Bay team:

Follow the Bucs Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Bucs 30, Panthers 24: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Mike Evans and more

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire